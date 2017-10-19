Replicas of Columbus’ ships open to public at Beale Street landing

The Pinta and the Nina have docked at Beale Street landing!

These are replicas of Christopher Columbus's ships, and both tour together as a "sailing museum" to educate the public.

Tours are available to the public every day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for senior citizens and $6 for students 5-16. Children 4 and under are free.

No reservations are necessary.

Both ships will be at Beale Street landing until Sunday, Oct. 22.

