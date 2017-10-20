Memphis libraries closed Friday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis libraries closed Friday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

You might have to wait to grab that latest library book.

All branches of Memphis Public Libraries are closed Friday.

The closure is so staff can attend an all-day training conference.

Workers will be at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library for a variety of classes.

Libraries will return to normal hours Saturday.

