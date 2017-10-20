DeSoto deputies put gift bags for young kids in cars - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DeSoto deputies put gift bags for young kids in cars

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department) (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department and volunteers are working to improve the relationship of deputies with the community.

They created gift bags for each deputy to have in their car.

Donations of pencils, bracelets, stickers, and junior deputy ID cards were provided by the National Child Safety Council to put inside the bags.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly