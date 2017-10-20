Wolf River Greenway opens Saturday

A new trail stretching across Memphis is opening this weekend. Memphians and guests will be able to enjoy the Wolf River Greenway for the first time Saturday.More >>
A new trail stretching across Memphis is opening this weekend. Memphians and guests will be able to enjoy the Wolf River Greenway for the first time Saturday.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department and volunteers are working to improve the relationship of deputies with the community.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department and volunteers are working to improve the relationship of deputies with the community.More >>
You might have to wait to grab that latest library book.More >>
You might have to wait to grab that latest library book.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting.More >>
The Pinta and the Nina have docked at Beale Street landing!More >>
The Pinta and the Nina have docked at Beale Street landing!More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Ames Mayfield's line of questioning during a state senator's visit got him kicked out of his Cub Scouts den because the pack leader reportedly thought he was being disrespectful.More >>
Ames Mayfield's line of questioning during a state senator's visit got him kicked out of his Cub Scouts den because the pack leader reportedly thought he was being disrespectful.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>