Wolf River Greenway opens Saturday

A new trail stretching across Memphis is opening this weekend.

Memphians and guests will be able to enjoy the Wolf River Greenway for the first time Saturday. The path is more than 25 miles long and runs along North Mud Island, connecting to Shelby Farms and North Central Memphis.

Memphis historian Jimmy Ogle will give more in-depth tours every hour starting at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the opening.

Visitors will be able to enjoy free entertainment, yoga, food trucks, and more.

