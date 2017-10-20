More than 50 bullets fired in morning shootout

More than 50 bullets were fired near an apartment complex in Memphis on Friday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Centennial Gardens Apartments off Hacks Cross Road.

Deputies said multiple people opened fire, possibly in a shootout.

Investigators found blood at the scene, so they believe at least one person was injured. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

