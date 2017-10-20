Dogs to walk people in Downtown Memphis

Adoptable dogs will be helping humans get some fresh air.

Memphis Animal Services will bring some of their dogs, who are looking for a forever home, to Court Square on Friday.

The dogs will take humans for a walk.

The event is a collaboration between Fourth Bluff Project and Memphis Animal Services. The goal of the event is to help Downtown Memphis office workers stretch their legs, enjoy the fall air, and learn about the benefits of adopting.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

