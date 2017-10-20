Rapper BlocBoy JB films dice game allegedly inside Hamilton High

Shelby County Schools is investigating a video of a Memphis rapper playing dice at what he claims is Hamilton High School.

BlocBoy JB recorded a Facebook Live video titled "Live @ Hamilton" inside what appears to be a school. In the video, he and several other men are gambling on a game of dice.

(WARNING: Video contains explicit language.)

It's unclear if the video indeed happened at Hamilton High as the post claimed; however, SCS confirmed the district is looking into the video.

