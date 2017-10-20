Rapper BlocBoy JB films dice game allegedly inside Hamilton High

Shelby County Schools is investigating a video of a Memphis rapper playing dice at what he claims is Hamilton High School.More >>
An Arkansas police officer is off the job following multiple reprimands and unacceptable behavior, according to Marked Tree Police Department.More >>
Three men are on the run after robbing a Walgreens pharmacy.More >>
Adoptable dogs will be helping humans get some fresh air.More >>
More than 50 bullets were fired near an apartment complex in Memphis on Friday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
An Athens, Texas mother's letter to her 2-year-old daughter's pediatric nurses has gone viral.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
