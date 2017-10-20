Burglars steal narcotics from Walgreens

Three men are on the run after robbing a Walgreens pharmacy.

On October 19, the suspects broke into the business on 1424 Union Avenue at 3 a.m. and took an unknown amount of narcotics according to Memphis Police Department.

They got away in a gray 2000 model Dodge Avenger.

If you have information on this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

