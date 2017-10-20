Arkansas officer fired after hiring illiterate officer, firing M-16 into car

An Arkansas police officer is off the job following multiple reprimands and unacceptable behavior, according to Marked Tree Police Department.

Marked Tree Police Chief Michael Matlock released a letter regarding Officer Tommy Hampton's firing from the department.

The letter, dated Sept. 19 and written by Matlock, stated there were "too many instances" in which Hampton violated department mandates as well as "directly disobeying direct orders."

Some of the grievances included hiring an illiterate officer, firing an M-16 into a car during a police chase and not reporting it, arresting someone because of a call from his girlfriend, and using his police car for personal use--including picking up his children from school.

Matlock stated the actions were done after numerous department meetings and individual conversations were held to address them.

In conclusion, the letter stated Hampton's termination was effective as of the date of the letter.

Subsequent documents released with the letter also show documented reprimands against Hampton.

In addition, a copy of a check for over $1,300 was included with a note stating the money was to pay for damages "due to Hampton making a traffic stop with no probable cause" and damaging another vehicle on Sept. 17.

