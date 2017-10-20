5 Great Things: Donations to Sea Isle, United Way and St. Jude, MEM for the blind, DeSoto deputy gift bags

AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the College Football Playoff Foundation donated $222,888.21 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Source: Liberty Bowl)

Plenty of people are opening their wallets and giving, from stores to football organizations and politicians. Their donations are topping the list of 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.

Sea Isle Elementary Principal Renee Meeks was expecting a donation from Dollar General, but she wasn't expecting how generous the company would be.

Dollar General donated $50,000 to the school.

School staff said they're already planning to use that extra cash to make sure every student gets the opportunity to explore the world of reading.

They're looking to add books that contain braille and sign language to make sure all students are given the opportunity to read.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and United Way CEO Kenneth Robinson raced golf carts for a good cause on Wednesday.

The pair wore vision distorting goggles as they raced down a makeshift race course in front of Memphis City Hall.

The event raised money for the 2017 United Way Resource Development Drive.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the College Football Playoff Foundation donated $222,888.21 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The donation has become an annual event, but this year's donation is more than has been given in years prior.

"This very generous contribution will be utilized to support the educational needs of the St. Jude faculty, staff and students who are so dedicated to the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said ALSAC CEO Richard Shadyac.

According to Autozone Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart, "All of our members and volunteers have worked very hard to make this contribution and to showcase St. Jude."

Memphis International Airport announced Thursday it's taking steps to make air travel easier for those who are blind.

The airport is teaming up with California-based start up AIRA that uses wearable technology.

With special wearable technology on glasses and an app, AIRA agents guide members through navigating everyday events.

The fee is billed based on minutes used, starting at $89 a month.

The hope, according to airport leaders, is that those with visual difficulties will discover Memphis as an easy to get to destination.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department and volunteers are working to improve the relationship of deputies with the community.

They created gift bags for each deputy to have in their car.

Donations of pencils, bracelets, stickers, and junior deputy ID cards were provided by the National Child Safety Council to put inside the bags .. which the deputies can give out while patrolling throughout the county.

