1 of 2 suspects in custody after attempted armored truck robbery

Police detained one person after an armored car was shot at near a Memphis bank Friday afternoon, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

The second suspect remains at large.

A shootout happened Friday afternoon at the Regions Bank off Summer Avenue.

Officer said two people tried to rob a Brinks armored vehicle. Shots were exchanged, but no one was hit.

Officers also found a separate vehicle that had been shot nearby on Berclair Road.

Cindy Culver and her daughter, who were at the bank to deposit a check, said they saw a Brink's employee shooting at the suspects.

"Had we been in the drive-thru, things could have been much much worse," Cindy said. "I am thankful to God for my safety, her safety, and nobody else was injured."

The entire ordeal ended nearby in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors said they watched as officers chased one of the suspects and eventually took him into custody.

One neighbor shared a picture of officers jumping over their back wall to get to the suspect.

We watched as an officer was placed into an ambulance with his left knee wrapped up. He appeared to be OK.

