Armored car shot at during attempted robbery at Memphis bank

An armored car was shot at near a Memphis bank Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shootout happened at the Regions Bank off of Summer Avenue.

Police say two people tried to rob a Brinks armored vehicle. Shots were exchanged, but no one was hit.

Officers also found a separate vehicle that had been shot nearby on Berclair Road.

Police are chasing a possible suspect on the Greenline near Graham and Hilldale.

A mother and daughter, who were at the bank to deposit a check, said they saw a Brink's employee firing shots.

