Suspect sought after attempted armored truck robbery

Police detained one person after an armored car was shot at near a Memphis bank Friday afternoon, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

The second suspect remains at large.

A shootout happened Friday afternoon at the Regions Bank off Summer Avenue.

Officer said two people tried to rob a Brinks armored vehicle. Shots were exchanged, but no one was hit.

Officers also found a separate vehicle that had been shot nearby on Berclair Road.

Cindy Culver and her daughter Beth, who were at the bank to deposit a check, said they saw a Brink's employee shooting at the suspects.

"Had we been in the drive-thru, things could have been much much worse," Cindy said. "I am thankful to God for my safety, her safety, and nobody else was injured."

The entire ordeal ended nearby in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors said they watched as officers chased one of the suspects and eventually took him into custody.

One neighbor shared a picture of officers jumping over their back wall to get to the suspect.

We watched as an officer was placed into an ambulance with his left knee wrapped up. He appeared to be OK.

"It's ridiculous, not what I expected to come home to,” said Andrew Cofield.

Cofield was one of several neighbors stunned to find out police were looking for the suspects in their East Memphis neighborhood near the Greenline.

"He came over and told us, that he had hopped the fence and gone through our backyard," Cofield said.

Back at the bank, witnesses said the attempted robbery happened quickly.

"I heard gunshots, I heard someone shooting, I saw the car drive up," Beth said.

After several rounds of gunfire, Beth and her mom Cindy went into action, calling 911.

"I am an EMT and I want to make sure none of the employees need my help,” Cindy said.

Despite the chaos, no one was hurt, and this family is thankful to be alive.

"I am so thankful to God for my safety her safety and that nobody else was injured, money is replaceable, lives are not," Cindy said.

