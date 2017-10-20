Memphis International Auto Show rolls into the Bluff City

Model Memphis International Auto Show rolls into the Memphis Cook Convention Center next weekend with the city's largest collection of new cars, trucks, SUV's and crossovers under one roof.

The annual event offers one-stop shopping for anyone interested in the latest in-car technology and test driving more than a dozen vehicles.

Organizers say it's the best place to kickstart research, fuel automotive passion or spend an afternoon with the family.



The event begins October 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. with the VIP Pink Night gala hosted by The Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association. Guests will get a sneak peek at the show's cars while enjoying food, drinks, and entertainment.

Tickets for the event are $50 with proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen Memphis-Mid-South. Also, those who run Saturday in the Susan G. Komen Memphis-Mid-South Race for the Cure 5K will get one free admission.



The 2018 Model Memphis Internation Augot Show is open to everyone Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Attendees will be allowed to explore all of the innovative technology currently offered in automobiles, as well as significant upgrades in safety, entertainment, and convenience features.

More than 20 diverse brands such as Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Infiniti, Jeep, Lexus, Porsche, and Toyota will be on display.

The auto floor show will also host pre-production models, giving those in attendance a glimpse of what's around the corner in automotive design, as well as high-end exotics and luxury vehicles.



Three test drive events are also set to take place at this year's show: the Toyota Drive Center, Drive! FCA (for Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Ram vehicles,) and the Chevrolet Test Drive.

For families with younger children, the all-new Kids Test Track features various electric-powered vehicles ready to drive.



Parking is free this year at the Convention Center Garage off Winchester Street. Admission is $8 for adults (12 & over) and $6 for seniors (62 and over) and military with any DOD ID. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Advance sale discount E-tickets and tickets to the VIP Pink NIght can be purchased online at www.memphisautoshow.com.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.