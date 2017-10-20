30-year prison sentence handed to heroin dealer

A North Memphis man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell more than 150 grams of heroin.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Marco Billington, 30, will spend the next 30 years in prison.

In addition to the heroin charges, Billington admitted to attempting to sell hydrocodone.

Investigators said Billington was selling large amounts of drugs out of his home in February and March of 2016. They believe Billington was connected to several overdose deaths, but they did not have enough evidence to bring homicide charges up against Billington.

