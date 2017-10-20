Trolley test scheduled for beginning of November

Police detained one person after an armored car was shot at near a Memphis bank Friday afternoon, Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
Police detained one person after an armored car was shot at near a Memphis bank Friday afternoon, Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
MATA continues to move toward the day when trolleys return to Downtown Memphis.More >>
MATA continues to move toward the day when trolleys return to Downtown Memphis.More >>
A North Memphis man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell more than 150 grams of heroin.More >>
A North Memphis man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell more than 150 grams of heroin.More >>
Adoptable dogs helped humans get some fresh air Friday afternoon in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Adoptable dogs helped humans get some fresh air Friday afternoon in Downtown Memphis.More >>
More than 50 bullets were fired near an apartment complex in Memphis on Friday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
More than 50 bullets were fired near an apartment complex in Memphis on Friday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.More >>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>