Trolley test scheduled for beginning of November

MATA continues to move toward the day when trolleys return to Downtown Memphis.

The next step in the process will involve testing, and it will take place November 6.

That's when MATA will test the trolley car system on Main Street gong to Central Station.

City of Memphis said the trolleys will still not be ready for another couple months, but the trolleys will continue to be tested during the day and night.

The city hopes to have all trolleys back up and running before the start of 2018.

