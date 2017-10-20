Neighbors want crossing guard after girl hit, killed by car

For years, John Polk has called the intersection outside of his home dangerous. On Thursday, he had to call the intersection of Josephine and Spottswood deadly.

“It was a bang-bang accident,” Polk said. “That accident shouldn't been an accident because there should've been a crossing guard here or speed bumps.”

Neighbors said a little girl was walking home with her brother when she was hit and killed by a driver making a right turn.

Polk said the girl let go of her brother’s hand as she crossed the intersection.

Counselors were on hand at Aspire Hanley to help grieving staff and students after the tragic loss of one of their own.

After two close calls earlier this week in the same intersection, Polk said it's time for something to be done.

“This is a very dangerous intersection,” Polk said. “Like I said the day before yesterday, a kid came nearly this far from getting hit.”

A spokesperson for Achievement School District said Memphis Police Department is responsible for the placement of crossing guards at needed intersections.

We requested information several times on Friday from the department for the number of crossing guards in the city of Memphis and the placement strategy. We are still waiting on those details.

“I can't sit on my porch and watch,” Polk said. “I'm always nervous now.”

Polk said he will remain nervous until something is done to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

Investigators did not ticket or charge the driver, ruling it as a tragic accident.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.