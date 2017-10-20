Neighbors want crossing guard after girl hit, killed by car

Adoptable dogs helped humans get some fresh air Friday afternoon in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A North Memphis man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell more than 150 grams of heroin.More >>
An oyster bar opening in Overton Square in December is already causing a controversy.More >>
MATA continues to move toward the day when trolleys return to Downtown Memphis.More >>
For years, John Polk has called the intersection outside of his home dangerous. On Thursday, he had to call the intersection of Josephine and Spottswood deadly.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
A trauma surgeon at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas who lives in Murrells Inlet saved the lives of dozens of patients who were critically wounded in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. He and his family have been invited to tour the White House and meet with President Trump next week.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
A woman was found lying near a creek off Doby's Bridge Road in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman found.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
