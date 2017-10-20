Police looking for suspect after wild shooting in Cooper-Young

A woman was nearly robbed outside her home in Cooper-Young. Now, neighbors are releasing video of a car that police want to find.

"I heard five gunshots and that's all I heard followed with some yelling and screaming," said Chris Freitas, who works at WMC Action News 5.

It happened right in front of Freitas' house on Nelson inCooper-Young on Saturday night around 11:20 p.m.

Freitas took photos of the scene.

"Everybody in the neighborhood came out at the same time they heard what I heard," Freitas said.

As it turned out, the 22-year-old victim lived in an upstairs apartment in Freitas' house. She was parking her car in front of the house when an SUV blocked her car.

Video shows the silver Nissan Murano believed to be the suspect's car. A man wearing a grey hoodie got out of the SUV and walked toward the victim, yelling at her. The suspect pulled a gun on the victim.

She put her head down and started backing up trying to get away. She hit two cars as she tried to get away. Then the suspect started shooting.

"Three of the bullets went in the house next door," Freitas said.

A car in a driveway was also hit.

Neighbor Patrick Miller has heard about robberies in the area, but this latest incident is a bit too much.

"It hasn't bothered me until this thing cause I literally walked home that night and come onto it," Miller said.

The victim had enough as well.

"She moved back with her family in Arkansas," Freitas said. "She doesn't want to deal with this anymore."

Amazingly, no one was injured.

