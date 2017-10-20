Woman struck by vehicle in Parkway Village

A woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of Crazyhorse Drive, off the intersection of Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue.

Memphis police say she is in non-critical condition and the vehicle that hit her, a silver Volkswagen, fled the scene.

However, witnesses WMC Action News 5 spoke with said the driver returned.

