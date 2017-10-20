Woman struck by vehicle in Parkway Village

A man who was injured in a shooting was found in a Kroger parking lot at Frayser and Rangeline, MPD confirmed.More >>
At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 Friday night, MFD confirmed.More >>
Police detained one person after an armored car was shot at near a Memphis bank Friday afternoon, Memphis Police Department confirmed.More >>
Life for 7-year-old Lainey Barnes has not been easy. Lainey is non-verbal and has suffered from thousands of seizures in her young life.More >>
A woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of Crazyhorse Drive.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Investigators say a laboratory test has confirmed that a substance that a man sprayed on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter contained human feces and E. Coli contaminates.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
