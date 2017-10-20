Woman struck by vehicle on Crazyhorse Drive - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman struck by vehicle on Crazyhorse Drive

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of Crazyhorse Drive, off the intersection of Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue. 

Memphis police say she is in non-critical condition and the vehicle that hit her, a silver Volkswagen, fled the scene. 

However, witnesses we spoke with said the driver returned. 

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information about what happened. 

