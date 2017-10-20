1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 Friday night, MFD confirmed.

The wreck caused a traffic back-up between the Mill Branch Road and Plough Boulevard exits.

Officials cleared the scene by about 10:30 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time. 

