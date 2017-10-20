1 injured in multi-vehicle crash; traffic backed up on I-240

At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 Friday night, MFD confirmed.

The wreck is causing a traffic back-up between the Mill Branch Road and Plough Boulevard exits.

Westbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked. Eastbound traffic is moving, with the issue recently cleared.

If you need to drive through that area, you’ll want to take an alternate route.

Officials estimate the scene will be cleared up by 10:30 p.m.

