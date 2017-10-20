Shooting victim drives to Kroger for help

A man who was injured in a shooting was found in a Kroger parking lot at Frayser and Rangeline, MPD confirmed.

The victim was taken to the hospital Friday night in non-critical condition.

It’s unclear where the shooting actually took place.

A spokesperson for the Kroger said the man drove himself to the Kroger fuel center and asked the clerk to call 911.

WMC Action News 5 is working to gather more information about what happened.

