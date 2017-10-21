Memphis Hustle get former Tiger in trade

Former Memphis Tiger Trahson Burrell may soon be wearing the red and white of the Memphis Hustle.

The Hustle worked a trade with the Long Island Nets for the rights to bring Burrell back to the Bluff City, along with Dwayne Polee and a fourth-round pick in Saturday's G-League Draft.

The Hustle gave up Okaro White and former Grizzlies Jamaal Franklin plus second-round selections this year and next.

Burrell played for the Tigers from 2014-16 and started 22 games, averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

He has 36 G-League starts, averaging 13.1 points, 6.8 boards, and 3.3 assists., plus he took part in the 2017 G-League Slam Dunk Contest.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.