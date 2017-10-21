Memphis and Vandy will not play charity game

There will be no charity basketball game between Memphis and Vanderbilt next week.

The schools had talked about getting together for a hurricane relief game in Nashville, but Tigers Associate Athletic Director Mark Alnutt tells WMC Action News 5's Jarvis Greer the logistics of shuffling class schedules for both teams, as well as travel for the U of M, just couldn't be worked out.

Alnutt did say the school is still looking at other possibilities.

The U of M will play an exhibition game against LeMoyne-Owen Nov. 3 at FedExForum.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.