MPD officer relieved of duty after DUI arrest

An off-duty Memphis police officer was relieved of duty after being stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and arrested for DUI, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cedric Hawkins, 29, has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident happened Saturday around 3:23 a.m. on I-40 near Sycamore View.

Police said they were contacted by a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and told one of their officers has been arrested for DUI.

