Man shot during attempted robbery in southeast Memphis

One man was shot after an attempted robbery in southeast Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Friday on Amanda Oaks Circle North near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Kirby Parkway.

Police said two men were walking up to a friend's house when they were approached by a man wearing a black hoodie and armed with a handgun.

The man demanded the victims give him their property. The suspect then fired one shot that struck one of the men, and the suspect ran away.

The shooting victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition while the other victim was uninjured.

