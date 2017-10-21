Man shot during attempted robbery in southeast Memphis

A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in front of a house, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in front of a house, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was carjacked and robbed in Parkway Village, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was carjacked and robbed in Parkway Village, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An off-duty Memphis police officer was relieved of duty after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and arrested for DUI, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An off-duty Memphis police officer was relieved of duty after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and arrested for DUI, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One man was shot after an attempted robbery in southeast Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One man was shot after an attempted robbery in southeast Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
There will be no charity basketball game between Memphis and Vanderbilt next week.More >>
There will be no charity basketball game between Memphis and Vanderbilt next week.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
An Ingalls employee is fighting for his life in a Mobile hospital after an explosion at the shipyard left him in critical condition Friday morning.More >>
An Ingalls employee is fighting for his life in a Mobile hospital after an explosion at the shipyard left him in critical condition Friday morning.More >>
Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.More >>
Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>