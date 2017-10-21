14-year-old shot in drive-by - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

14-year-old shot in drive-by

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in front of a residence, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday morning on Ragan Street near East Person Avenue.

Police said a black Infinity rode by and fired one shot that struck the victim in the arm.

The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

