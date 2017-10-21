Man carjacked at gunpoint

A man was carjacked and robbed in Parkway Village, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday on Cottonwood Road near South Perkins Road.

Police said the victim was about to turn into the Z Market located on the corner of Cottonwood and Perkins when two men jumped in front of his car and pointed a handgun at him.

The suspects told the victim to unlock the doors, and they got in. They then told the victim to keep driving, and they demanded the his cellphone and wallet.

One suspect then told the victim to get out of his car, and they drove away in the victim's 2013 black Toyota Corolla.

The suspects are described as approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and between 16 and 18 years old.

