Police searching for possible suspect after man was carjacked at gunpoint

A man was carjacked and robbed in Parkway Village, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on Cottonwood Road near South Perkins Road.

Police said the victim was about to turn into the Z Market located on the corner of Cottonwood and Perkins when two men jumped in front of his car and pointed a handgun at him.

The suspects told the victim to unlock the doors, and they got in. They then told the victim to keep driving, and they demanded the his cellphone and wallet.

One suspect then told the victim to get out of his car, and they drove away in the victim's 2013 black Toyota Corolla.

On Sunday night, officers received a suspicious vehicle call where three males were parked in a newer model Toyota Corolla, which matched the description of the carjacked vehicle from Saturday, on Chippewa Road near Cottonwood.

The driver of the vehicle sped away when officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the occupants.

The suspects are described as approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and between 16 and 18 years old.

Anyone with information about this carjacking is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

