Soulsville USA looks to build off annual festival

One Memphis community is hoping a day of festive fall fun kicks off the area's revitalization.

The third annual Soulsville U.S.A. Festival is an event full of history with songs full of soul.

"We are having a good time,” said festivalgoer Tammie Porter.

The festival features three stages of live music, face painting, and amazing food!

“It's wonderful to see people just come to the neighborhood all of the beauty that comes from here,” said Tonya Dosyn, president of Soulsville USA Festival.

This year, festivalgoers got a free entry to Stax Museum, and organizers said they're seeing more growth than ever before.

"Bigger and bigger and that's what we want, bigger and bigger," Dosyn said.

Some festivalgoers like Porter and her granddaughter are coming out for the first time

"I think it's good, we've been to a couple of vendors,” Porter said. “We've enjoyed what we've seen so far."

And others just can't stay away!

"I work the festival every year, I love it,” said Tim Bailey.

Bailey said it's the rich history behind the festival that he loves the most.

"Soulsville is a pivotal part of the city, it's where the soul originated from here,” Bailey said.

Organizers say they hope to continue to spread the history and soul of the Soulsville U.S.A Festival for years to come.

"We like to publicize everything that's artful and creative about the neighborhood and every facet of that," Dosyn said.

