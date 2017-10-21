‘Spaceman’ one of many honored at Stone Awards

Paving the way for the community, building a greater Mid-South, stone by stone.

That was the purpose of the annual Stone Awards, which were held Saturday night at the Buckman Performing Arts Center.

The night is meant to encourage, promote and honor leaders and organizations who pave the way for the community.

The evening celebrated Pastor Melvin "Cooking" Jones," a former radio and record executive.

Also among the honorees were WMC Action News 5 and beloved entertainer in the Bluff City, Brian Winford, also known as "Spaceman."

Winford said he is elated to be honored.

“I can't read or write like you guys, but I don’t have to,” Winford said. “I open my mouth that same spirit that guides me talks through me to you or whoever is listening.”

Spaceman created a self-driving, voice-activated car 1988, which inspired a song.

Earlier this year, WMC documented a search to find him after people wondered where he had gone after all these years.

You can read more about the history of Spaceman here and here.

