Parents deliver passionate plea for change to school leaders

An off-duty Memphis police officer was relieved of duty after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and arrested for DUI, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Dozens of Memphis parents, calling themselves Memphis LIFT, got together for their second annual Parent Summit. The topic was making education better for all Memphis students.More >>
The night is meant to encourage, promote and honor leaders and organizations who pave the way for the community.More >>
One Memphis community is hoping a day of festive fall fun kicks off the area's revitalization.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in front of a house, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
