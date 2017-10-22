Man shot and killed at Cordova apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at the Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday around 11 p.m. on Club Drive off North Germantown Parkway.

Police said when they arrived one the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

