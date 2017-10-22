Man shot and killed at Cordova apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at the Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Dozens of Memphis parents, calling themselves Memphis LIFT, got together for their second annual Parent Summit. The topic was making education better for all Memphis students.More >>
The night is meant to encourage, promote and honor leaders and organizations who pave the way for the community.More >>
One Memphis community is hoping a day of festive fall fun kicks off the area's revitalization.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in front of a house, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
A 10-year-old boy was shot in Laurel today. According to Laurel police chief Tyrone Stewart, the child is currently at the South Central Regional Medical Center. Authorities are still searching for a suspect. This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information, contact Laurel Police or or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP. Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
