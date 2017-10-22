Man charged after admitting to shooting, killing man after disagreement

A man was arrest for shooting and killing another man while he was in his vehicle after a disagreement, according to Memphis Police Department.

Darius Mack, 24, has been arrested and charged with the murder Tyreece Forrest.

The murder happened on Oct. 4 around 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of Keystone Avenue and Old Allen Road.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, Forrest was sitting in a white Nissan Versa suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead just before 5 a.m.

Two individuals told police that Mack was on the scene with Forrest when the incident happened, and police later found evidence that tied Mack to scene.

Mack was brought into custody, and he admitted to shooting Forrest. Mack has been charged with first-degree murder.

