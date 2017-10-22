Foo Fighters reschedule Memphis, Nashville concerts

Rock band Foo Fighters has rescheduled their upcoming concerts in Memphis and Nashville, citing a family emergency.

The band was originally slated to perform Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Memphis at FedExForum and the day before in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Details about the new date for the Nashville concert have not been released yet.

The concert in Memphis has been rescheduled to May 3, and all previous ticket purchases will be honored.

In a press release, Foo Fighters apologized for any inconvenience caused and said they look forward to seeing fans at the new date

