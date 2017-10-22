Mississippi ready for Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

As we know very well in the Mid-South, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, or flash flooding, can develop rather quickly.

To make sure that citizens have a better grasp of how to prepare for the event of severe weather, the National Weather Service offices that cover Mississippi, along with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, are considering the week of October 23 as Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

One may ask, how does someone prepare for severe weather? Well, the National Weather Service gives several bullet points to make sure the preparation before the storm is successful.

knowledge of terminology, such as watches and warnings

a thorough knowledge of safety rules to follow when severe weather strikes

a reliable method of receiving emergency information

the designation of an appropriate shelter

drills to test the plan

To help citizens get a grasp on the various ways to prepare for severe weather, each day during Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi will focus on a different way to keep safe.

Monday, October 23 will focus on Warning Reception Methods.

Tuesday, October 24 will focus on Severe Thunderstorms.

Wednesday, October 25 will focus on Tornado Safety , which will also include a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m.

, which will also include a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, October 26 will focus on Flash Flooding .

. Friday, October 27th will focus on Snow and Ice, along with extreme cold.

If you would like to follow along and find out how you can keep your family safe during severe weather you can always check out the Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week Booklet at the NWS Jackson website.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.