TSD publisher Bernal E. Smith II passes away

Bernal E. Smith II, publisher of The New Tri-State Defender, died at his home Sunday afternoon.

Smith, 45, was with family when he was found.

A spokesman for the family asked that the family's privacy is respected at this time.

A joint statement from Associate Publisher Karanja A. Ajanaku and Calvin Anderson, president of Best Media Properties - TSD's parent company, acknowledged Smith's passing.

"The New Tri-State Defender and its management board is devastated," Ajanaku and Anderson said in the statement. "We learned late this afternoon that Mr. Smith had passed. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family. We ask that all take note of the family's request for privacy at this time."

So far, no funeral arrangements have been announced.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) released the following statement on the passing of Tri-State Defender publisher and president Bernal Smith II:

“Bernal Smith was a strong voice for African-American business and culture,” said Congressman Cohen. “Bernal published the historic Tri-State Defender and carried on its tradition as a beacon for social and economic justice in Memphis and everywhere. His untimely death leaves a void in his family and the lives of his many friends. My thoughts are with his family in this most difficult time.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also spoke out on Smith's passing.

"Shocked to learn of Bernal Smith's passing. Bernal was a tireless advocate for economic and social justice in Memphis. I greatly respected his voice in our city. Our prayers are with his family."

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell also released a statement:

“My thoughts and prayers for the family of Bernal E. Smith, II, a dedicated publisher and talented journalist at the Tri-State Defender. He will be missed.”

State Representative Antonio Parkinson also posted his condolences.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss of a friend and voice for our communities. #bernalsmith was a leader, a visionary and one who understood the importance of educating people. He had a heart for Memphis. His presence will be truly missed. Rest well my friend."

A post shared by State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (@tnrepparkinson) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.