Justin Timberlake to perform at 2018 Super Bowl

If you've got that sunshine in your pocket and that good soul in your feet, you'll love who's performing at Super Bowl LII.

Sunday, Memphis native Justin Timberlake, 36, confirmed through social media that he will perform during the halftime show.

Super Bowl LII will be held February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Grammy Award-winning singer got his start with the boy band *NSYNC before releasing his first solo album in 2002.

He's also branched out into acting, starring in "The Social Network," "Bad Teacher," "In Time," and "Friends With Benefits."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.