Marine, TN native stabbed to death in Hawaii

William Brown, 23, pictured with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama (Image source: friends)

A Tennessee native and current Marine was stabbed to death while he was stationed in Hawaii.

Officials said Sergeant William M. Brown was part of the 3rd Marine Division and Expeditionary Force.

Police say he was killed after an altercation broke out on a Honolulu street early Saturday morning.

A release from the Marines described Brown as a beloved member of his unit and said he will always be remembered.

Three people were arrested in connection to the case.

The Marines did not specify where Brown was from in Tennessee.

