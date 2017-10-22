Breast cancer walk at Tiger Lane raises $600K

We're used to seeing Tiger Lane decked out in blue and silver, but on Sunday, pink was the color of choice at the Liberty Bowl.

It was all part of one of the largest efforts in the mid-South to make strides against breast cancer.

The rain didn't get in the way of more than 5,000 Mid-Southerners at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Tiger Lane.

“We are all committed to finishing the fight against breast cancer,” said Sarah Bynum. “We are walking for those who have been recently diagnosed, we’re walking for longtime survivors, and we’re walking for those we have lost to breast cancer.”

In its seventeenth year, the event raised $600,000 toward a world without breast cancer.

Former WMC Action News 5 anchor Pam McKelvy Hamner was there celebrating five years of survivorship.

“This is special to me because last year, the last two years because the chemo made my bones porous,” Pam said. “So that’s why I’m grateful to be here.”

All of the money raised will go toward the American Cancer Society to support people along any stage of their breast cancer journey.

It’s a moving example of passion in action, making strides toward kissing breast cancer goodbye.

