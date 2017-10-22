Boy, 14, out of hospital after drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy who was critically injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday is now back home.

Now, residents of his south Memphis neighborhood are pleading for children to be spared from the rising violence in the area.

Family members said the teen is home from the hospital after he was shot in his own driveway. Police said the gunman is still on the loose.

Residents said it's becoming far too common to hear gunshots in the area.

“It's a pretty crime infested area over here,” said Tyquon Flucker.

Flucker said gun violence is becoming an almost everyday occurrence on Ragan Street off East Person Avenue

“In our community that's the thing that we deal with,” Flucker said. “It's shootings all the time. Like I hear gunshots all the time.”

Flucker said the teen seemed to be in good health and was walking around at home Sunday.

“Police cars are always around, so how could somebody come and shoot somebody and go down the street and go home?” Flucker said.

He's urging anyone with information on who's responsible to come forward.

“Because it's a lot of people that may know something that won't speak up because they're scared or whatever, but with children getting shot, we can't have that,” Flucker said.

If you have any information, please contact Memphis police.

