Closed Midtown bar goes up in flames

A shuttered Midtown bar went up in flames overnight and an arson investigation is now underway.

Fire crews say they got a call Sunday around 3:30 a.m. at the old Buccaneer Lounge in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, which has been closed.

The building was gutted by the flames, and investigators say the blaze was started by someone in the office area.

You are asked to call authorities if you know anything about this case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.