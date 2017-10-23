Police open fire on reported car thief

Multiple agencies are investigating after Memphis police officers opened fire Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Shelby Drive and Kirby Parkway.

Detectives said police were flagged down about a stolen car at a gas station. When they pulled up, shots were fired by officers.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

Investigators said a man took off in his car, but was later taken into custody.

There is no word on any possible charges in the incident.

