Molina assists with hurricane relief in native Puerto Rico

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, along with his wife, started a fundraising effort immediately after Hurricane Maria hit his native land, and he continued to deliver supplies to affected areas until Sunday.

Molina told MLB.com that he is concentrating mostly on the northern areas of Puerto Rico, where he was raised and continues to live.

Besides the five truckloads of provisions supplies by Molina’s nonprofit organization, Fundacion 4, Molina himself donated an undisclosed amount of money to help with relief efforts.

