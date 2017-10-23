Study ranks best U.S. colleges, universities

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and the price of college tuition and fees rising three times faster than inflation over a decade, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2018 rankings of The Best Colleges and Universities. They also have separate rankings for colleges and universities.

The study’s analysts compared nearly 1,000 institutions in the U.S. based on 26 different measures grouped into 7 categories, including Student Selectivity,Cost & Financing, Career Outcomes, and student-faculty ratios.

Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University ranked 18th overall. Among colleges only, Maryville College in Tennessee ranked 38th, and Ouachita Baptist College in Arkansas ranked 56th.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in America:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MA) Princeton University (NJ) Harvard University (MA) Stanford University (CA) California Institute of Technology (CA) Yale University (CT) Duke University (NC) University of Pennsylvania (PA) Columbia University (NY) Rice University (TX)

You can see the full rankings here.

