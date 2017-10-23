2017 World Series may be hottest on record

While temperatures are below average in the Mid-South, the west coast is dealing with extreme heat. The first game of the World Series on Tuesday may be the hottest on record.

The high temperature in L.A. will reach 102 degrees and with a first pitch at 5 p.m. PDT, it will still be warm when the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s when the game starts, which would make it one of the highest temperatures recorded for a World Series game. The previous record was 94 degrees for game 1 on October 27, 2001 in Phoenix.

Although both teams are used to playing in the heat, conditions for game 1 will be extreme. Game 2 is also expected to be hot, but temperatures should be a few degrees lower on Wednesday.

