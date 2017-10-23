Kane Brown coming to Landers Center - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Kane Brown coming to Landers Center

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Instagram/!kanebrown_music) (Source: Instagram/!kanebrown_music)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Country star Kane Brown will stop in Southaven as a part of his upcoming tour.

Brown will play at Landers Center on Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickers go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m.

