Employee, customer brawl inside Cordova Walmart

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.

Officers were told a customer and employee were fighting inside the store.

When police arrived, they found the customer on the ground, crying and bruised.

The manager of the store said he was stacking items in the store when he noticed the fight. Another store worker said the customer came up to the employee and asked about a cart. She replied, "maybe other customers are using them if nothing is over there." Police said the customer became angry and a fight ensued, with punches being thrown.

Both women refused to prosecute.

The customer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Walmart officials said they have seen the video and are looking into the ordeal. They would not comment on the employee's current status. They had this to say:

“We work to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone in our stores. What is seen in this video is disturbing, and we are reviewing the situation to fully understand what happened.”

