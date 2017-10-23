3 dead, 2 hurt in 4-car crash in Batesville

Three are dead and another two injured after a crash on Hwy 6 in Batesville.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the overhead bridge on Hwy 6 West.

Three people were killed in the crash, and another two injured. Four cars were involved.

Authorities identified Corvalist Smith, Stephanie Walter, and Calvin Williams as the three killed in the crash.

There are no charges at this time, but the crash is under investigation.

